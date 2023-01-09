LSU takes on Florida, seeks 11th straight home win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Florida Gators (8-7, 1-2 SEC) at LSU Tigers (12-3, 1-2 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: LSU will try to keep its 10-game home win streak intact when the Tigers play Florida. The Tigers are 9-0 in home games. LSU is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Gators have gone 1-2 against SEC opponents. Florida ranks third in the SEC scoring 34.9 points per game in the paint led by Colin Castleton averaging 9.3.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: K.J. Williams is shooting 54.9% and averaging 18.2 points for the Tigers. Adam Miller is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for LSU.

Kyle Lofton is averaging 9.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Gators. Castleton is averaging 14.7 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 68.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Gators: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

