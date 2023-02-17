LSU takes on South Carolina, seeks to stop 13-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Carolina Gamecocks (9-17, 2-11 SEC) at LSU Tigers (12-14, 1-12 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: LSU heads into the matchup with South Carolina as losers of 13 games in a row. The Tigers are 9-6 in home games. LSU ranks fourth in the SEC shooting 32.9% from deep, led by Mwani Wilkinson shooting 44.4% from 3-point range.

The Gamecocks are 2-11 against SEC opponents. South Carolina gives up 72.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.7 points per game.

The Tigers and Gamecocks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: K.J. Williams is shooting 48.8% and averaging 16.1 points for the Tigers. Adam Miller is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LSU.

Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II is averaging 15.2 points and six rebounds for the Gamecocks. Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 13.9 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 0-10, averaging 60.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Gamecocks: 1-9, averaging 63.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

