BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU coach Ed Orgeron says he has hired New Orleans Saints assistant Joe Brady as the Tigers’ passing game coordinator and receivers coach.

Brady fills the vacancy created when veteran receivers coach Jerry Sullivan retired after the 2018 season.

Orgeron says Brady brings LSU an innovative approach to offense and knowledge of the run-pass option after working under Saints coach Sean Payton.

New Orleans has annually fielded one the NFL’s leading offense since Payton and quarterback Drew Brees joined the Saints in 2006. New Orleans also ran a number of option plays this season with versatile third-string QB Taysom Hill.

Orgeron says LSU assistant Mickey Joseph will continue to work with receivers alongside Brady.

Brady played receiver for William & Mary from 2009 to 2012 and began his coaching career there. He’s also been a graduate assistant at Penn State.

