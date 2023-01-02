LSU visits No. 19 Kentucky following Tshiebwe's 24-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LSU Tigers (12-1, 1-0 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (9-4, 0-1 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Kentucky takes on the LSU Tigers after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 24 points in Kentucky’s 86-63 victory against the Louisville Cardinals. The Wildcats are 8-0 on their home court. Kentucky leads the SEC shooting 39.0% from downtown, led by Adou Thiero shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Tigers play their first true road game after going 12-1 with a 3-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. LSU is eighth in the SEC with 13.8 assists per game led by Justice Hill averaging 3.9.

The Wildcats and Tigers match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tshiebwe is scoring 16.5 points per game with 13.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Wildcats. Cason Wallace is averaging 12.8 points, 3.9 assists and 2.5 steals over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

K.J. Williams is averaging 18.5 points, eight rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. Adam Miller is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 37.4 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 71.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

