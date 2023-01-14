LSU visits No. 4 Alabama after Sears' 26-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LSU Tigers (12-4, 1-3 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (14-2, 4-0 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -15.5; over/under is 147.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Alabama takes on the LSU Tigers after Mark Sears scored 26 points in Alabama’s 84-69 victory against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Crimson Tide are 8-0 on their home court. Alabama has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 1-3 in SEC play. LSU ranks seventh in the SEC with 13.6 assists per game led by Justice Hill averaging 3.7.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Bradley is averaging 8.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Crimson Tide. Brandon Miller is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Alabama.

K.J. Williams is averaging 18.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Adam Miller is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 84.1 points, 39.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 68.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

