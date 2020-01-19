The Wildcats (15-3, 4-2) scored 32 points in the fourth quarter, five more than their total through three quarters. The Tigers only had two field goals in the final period but made 16 of 22 free throws. The teams combined for 72 free throws, LSU making 26 of 38 and Kentucky 25 of 34.
The Wildcats trailed 28-16 at halftime after their lowest-scoring output in a half this season on 19% shooting. They finished at 23% to 47.5% for LSU.
Cherry finished with 13 points, Khayla Pointer 12 with seven assists and Richard-Harris 11 points for LSU.
Howard had 12 rebounds and five steals. She made four 3-pointers, on 14 attempts, including a game-ending halfcourt basket. Sabrina Haines added 11 points and Jaida Roper 10.
The victory was LSU’s seventh straight at home.
___
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.