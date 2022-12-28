LSU WR Boutte won't play vs. Purdue in Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. — LSU receiver Kayshon Boutte is not available to play against Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday, Tigers coach Brian Kelly said Wednesday.
The 6-foot, 190-pound Boutte caught 48 passes for 538 yards and two touchdowns this season, a relative down year for him as he returned from an ankle injury that sidelined him for about half of the previous season. But he shone in 50-30 loss to No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship game, catching six passes for 107 yards and a TD.
Boutte was having the makings of a big 2021 season before his injury, catching 38 passes for 509 yards and nine TDs in just six games.
As a freshman in 2020, Boutte caught 45 passes for 735 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games.
