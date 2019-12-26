AD

Burrow has thrived while making winning decisions on run-pass-option plays in LSU’s spread offense. He’ll be tested by the speed and big-play skills of Oklahoma middle linebacker Kenneth Murray, who is a key to the Sooners’ improvement on defense in 2019. Murray has 16 tackles for losses and four sacks.

Oklahoma: Chase won the award for the nation’s top receiver, but don’t overlook CeeDee Lamb, who was just as impressive for the Sooners. Lamb had 14 touchdown catches in 12 games this season, bringing the junior’s career total to 32. He has six career games with at least 160 yards receiving.

LSU: Safety Grant Delpit won the Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back. He will be a key in the middle of the Tigers’ defense after having two interceptions and 56 tackles this season.

The game matches the nation’s top two offenses. LSU averages 555.4 yards, only slightly ahead of Oklahoma’s 555.2. ... This is the second straight year Oklahoma has played the No. 1 team in the semifinal, after losing to Alabama 45-34 last year. ... Hurts will become the first quarterback to start a CFP game for two schools. ... Burrow set SEC records for yards passing (4,715) and TD passes (48). His TD passes led the nation. ... LSU is 13-0 for the first time since 2011, when it lost to Alabama in the BCS national championship game.

