Alatishe’s basket with 3:13 left before intermission made it 43-29 before the Utes closed to 47-38 at the break. Brandon Carlson’s 3-pointer with 16:33 remaining capped a 13-5 Utes run to bring Utah within 52-51. But the Beavers countered with an 11-4 run and Utah never got within three points the rest of the way.