Lucas' 28 lead Nevada over Air Force 75-69

Lucas was 7 of 10 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 11 for 12 from the line for the Wolf Pack (12-3, 2-0 Mountain West Conference). Will Baker added 16 points while shooting 7 of 13 from the field, and he also had eight rebounds. Kenan Blackshear shot 3 of 10 from the field and 7 for 9 from the line to finish with 14 points.