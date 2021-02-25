Jaylen Minnett had 23 points for the Jaguars (8-10). Elyjah Goss added 20 points and 17 rebounds. Marcus Burk had 12 points.
The Panthers improve to 4-1 against the Jaguars on the season. In the most recent matchup, Milwaukee defeated IUPUI 83-76 on Jan. 30.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.