Lucas powers Duquesne to 35-28 OT win over Sacred Heart

PITTSBURGH — Billy Lucas ran for 170 yards and his 8-yard run in overtime lifted Duquesne to a 35-28 victory over Sacred Heart on Saturday.
Neither team led by more than seven points in a matchup of teams that had been expected to contend for the Northeast Conference Championship. Sacred Heart (4-5, 2-3) was eliminated last week and Duquesne (3-6, 2-3) was never a factor in the league race.
Joe Mischler completed 18 of 28 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns for Duquesne. In addition to his overtime score, Lucas had a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
Marquez McCray was 20-of-26 passing for 213 yards with two touchdowns for Sacred Heart. Kenneth Womack had eight receptions for 123 yards with a touchdown.
The Dukes had lost two in a row at home and avoided their first three-game home losing streak since 2009.
