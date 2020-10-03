Sincere McCormick ran for 150 yards and a touchdown to lead UTSA (3-1, 1-1).
Lucero’s 21-yard TD pass to Prince stretched the Blazers’ lead to 21-6 late in the third quarter. McCormick’s 2-yard touchdown run capped the scoring with 10:31 remaining. The Roadrunners’ final drive stalled at the UAB 40 when Lowell Narcisse threw an incomplete on fourth-and-17 with 4:40 to play.
Attendance was 12,547 for 72,000-seat Legion Field. Social distancing guidelines were in place and masks were required upon entry.
