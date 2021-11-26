Lew Nichols carried 44 times and gained 194 yards with a 33-yard touchdown run for Central Michigan. It was the seventh straight 100-yard rushing game for Nichols and moved him to second place on the Chippewas single-season rushing list with 1,710 yards.
Lukes’ kickoff return was the longest in program and stadium history and was the first kick return for a TD for CMU since 2017 and the first one at home since 2013.
Central Michigan ended the regular season on a four-game win streak and await a bowl bid.
Eastern Michigan (7-5, 4-4) scored its lone touchdown on a Samson Evans 2-yard run. Ben Bryant threw for 221 yards, completing 24 of 35 passes. He was sacked seven times.
