Jaden Bediako had 14 points for the Broncos (18-8, 5-6). Keshawn Justice added 12 points. DJ Mitchell had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Josip Vrankic, whose 12.0 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on the Broncos, was held to only three points on 0-of-10 shooting.

The Dons improve to 2-0 against the Broncos this season. San Francisco defeated Santa Clara 80-61 on Jan. 9. San Francisco faces Gonzaga on the road next Thursday. Santa Clara faces Loyola Marymount at home on Saturday.

