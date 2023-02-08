Lundy and Penn State host Wisconsin

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wisconsin Badgers (13-9, 5-7 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (14-9, 5-7 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penn State -4.5; over/under is 126.5 BOTTOM LINE: Penn State hosts the Wisconsin Badgers after Seth Lundy scored 24 points in Penn State’s 72-63 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Nittany Lions have gone 11-2 at home. Penn State ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 14.7 assists per game led by Jalen Pickett averaging 7.0.

The Badgers are 5-7 in Big Ten play. Wisconsin averages 64.5 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pickett is averaging 17.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and seven assists for the Nittany Lions. Lundy is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Penn State.

Steven Crowl is averaging 12 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Badgers. Connor Essegian is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Badgers: 3-7, averaging 59.1 points, 25.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

