Lusane puts up 17 as Campbell knocks off Presbyterian 74-57

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Joshua Lusane scored 17 points as Campbell beat Presbyterian 74-57 on Saturday.
Marquis Barnett finished with 13 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Blue Hose (5-24, 1-15). Kobe Stewart added 13 points for Presbyterian. Jalen Forrest also had 13 points. The loss is the 15th in a row for the Blue Hose.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Wednesday. Campbell visits Winthrop and Presbyterian hosts South Carolina Upstate.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.