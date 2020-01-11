Pierre Sarr had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Bearcats (7-9, 1-2). Brenton Mills added 14 points and six rebounds. Richard Caldwell Jr. had 14 points.

Sam Sessoms, the Bearcats’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 19 points per game, shot only 14 percent in the game (1 of 7).

UMass Lowell faces Maine on the road on Wednesday. Binghamton faces Vermont at home on Wednesday.

