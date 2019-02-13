ALBANY, N.Y. — Christian Lutete had 20 points and 11 rebounds as UMass Lowell easily defeated Albany 86-54.

Josh Gantz had 16 points for UMass Lowell (14-12, 6-5 America East Conference). Darius Henderson added 10 points. Shawn Jones had 10 points and six assists for the visitors.

Adam Lulka had 16 points for the Great Danes (8-17, 3-7). Cameron Healy added 14 points. Ahmad Clark had 12 points, eight assists and five steals.

The River Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Great Danes on the season. UMass Lowell defeated Albany 84-72 on Jan. 16. UMass Lowell plays Maryland-Baltimore County on the road on Saturday. Albany faces Maine on the road on Sunday.

