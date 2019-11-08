Obadiah Noel finished with a double-double — 21 points, 13 rebounds — for UMass Lowell. Connor Withers added 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

Raiquan Clark had 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting for the Sharks (0-2). Ty Flowers added 19 points, 15 rebounds and eight blocks. Jashaun Agosto had six assists.

UMass Lowell takes on Ohio State on the road on Sunday. Long Island University matches up against George Mason on the road on Wednesday.

