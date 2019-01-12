LOWELL, Mass. — Christian Lutete scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to carry Massachusetts-Lowell past Maryland-Baltimore County 74-63 on Saturday night.

Lutete was 9 of 15 from the field for the River Hawks (9-9, 1-2 America East Conference), who snapped a two-game skid. Alex Rivera added 12 points on four 3-pointers.

The River Hawks were up 36-29 at the break and stretched it to 43-34 early in the second half with the help of a Rivera 3-pointer. UMBC cut it to 45-38 before UMass Lowell took off again on a Lutete layup followed by another Rivera 3 to push it to 54-40 midway and the River Hawks led the rest of the way.

Joe Sherburne scored 20 points for the Retrievers (9-9, 1-2). K.J. Jackson and Daniel Akin added 11 points apiece. Akin led the team with 15 rebounds.

