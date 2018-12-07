PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Luwane Pipkins scored 26 points, including the go-ahead layup with 10 seconds remaining, and Massachusetts defeated Providence 79-78 on Friday night.

Curtis Cobb and Carl Pierre added 16 and 15 points, respectively, as the three starting guards for UMass (6-4) combined for 57 points.

Alpha Diallo led Providence with 21 points and backup center Nate Watson added 14 points.

Pipkins’ final basket gave the Minutemen just their second lead of the second half after trailing by 18 points at halftime.

Diallo’s layup gave Providence (7-3) a 78-77 lead with 2:03 remaining but the Friars went scoreless the rest of the game while missing their last four shots.

Providence led 63-49 with 10:58 remaining in the game before the Minutemen stormed back over the next five minutes, cutting their deficit to one point, 71-70. The Friars extended their lead to 76-70 before UMass rallied again.

