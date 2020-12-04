Isaiah Wong added 17 points and 12 rebounds for his second career double-double and Kameron McGusty scored 11 points for the Hurricanes (2-0).
Chase Johnston had 19 points with five 3-pointers and Mahamadou Diawara added 14 points for the Hatters (0-2). Johnston made four of his 3s in the final 3:35 of the game after Miami had its largest lead at 76-45.
Stetson had a 15-4 run to cut a 12-point deficit to 28-27 late in the first half. The Hurricanes responded by scoring the final 12 points of the period and opened the second half with nine straight to lead 49-27 at the 18-minute mark.
The game was originally scheduled to be both teams’ season opener on Nov. 25 and was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests in the Stetson program.
