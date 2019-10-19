Youngstown State took its only lead of the game on Colten McFadden’s 31-yard field goal with 9:04 left in the first quarter. Williams had a 7-yard scoring run and Lyles threw a 53-yard touchdown to Landon Lenoir for a 14-3 lead before the end of the first. Romeir Elliott ran it in from 3-yards out before Lyles found Williams on the 73-yarder that made it 28-3. The Penguins scored their only touchdown when Nathan Mays connected with Ryan Emans on 22-yard pass with eight seconds before halftime.