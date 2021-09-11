Cory Smigel’s 39-yard field goal stretched Akron’s lead to 17-7 early in the second quarter before the Owls’ defense delivered. Layton Jordan forced a Nelson fumble that was scooped up by William Kwenkue and returned 38 yards for a TD to pull Temple within three points. Manny Walker’s pick-6 on a DJ Irons pass on the Zips’ ensuing possession gave Temple the lead for good.
Lynch hit Jones for a 27-yard score and added a 1-yard TD run to extend the Owls’ lead to 38-17 after three quarters. Lynch completed 19 of 23 passes for 245 yards. Jones finished with seven catches for 170 yards. Ra’Von Bonner added a short TD run.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25