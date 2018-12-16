HARTFORD, Conn. — George Blagojevic scored 24 points with seven rebounds, five assists and four steals and Hartford beat Oakland 87-82 on Sunday.

Karmari Newman’s 3-pointer brought Oakland within 74-72 with 5:31 left. Braden Norris made a 3 a minute-and-a-half later and Oakland trailed 77-75. But following each basket, J.R. Lynch responded with a pair of free throws and the Grizzlies could not take the lead.

Lynch finished with 21 points and made all nine of his free-throw attempts. Travis Weatherington scored 17 points and Jason Dunne scored 12 for the Hawks, who only committed seven turnovers.

Hartford (5-7) led 45-44 at halftime after shooting 16 of 27 (61.5 percent) while making 12 of 14 foul shots. Meanwhile, Oakland kept pace shooting 11 of 18 (61.1) from 3-point range.

Jaevin Cumberland led Oakland (4-7) with 26 points, Karmari Newman scored 12 and Braden Norris had 11 with nine assists, four rebounds and four steals.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.