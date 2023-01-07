Lyons' 19 lead Southern past Florida A&M 84-66

Lyons shot 7 for 10 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Jaguars (7-9). Brion Whitley scored 18 points, going 6 of 8 (4 for 5 from distance). Terrell Williams Jr. recorded 11 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.