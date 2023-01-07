Lyons' 19 lead Southern past Florida A&M 84-66

BATON ROUGE, La. — Tyrone Lyons scored 19 points as Southern beat Florida A&M 84-66 on Saturday night.
The Rattlers (2-11) were led in scoring by Dimingus Stevens, who finished with 23 points. Jordan Tillmon added 15 points and four assists for Florida A&M. Jaylen Bates also had 10 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Monday. Southern hosts Bethune-Cookman while Florida A&M visits Grambling.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.