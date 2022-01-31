The Jaguars are 6-2 against SWAC opponents. Southern is 3-7 against opponents over .500.
The Tigers and Jaguars match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: McKinnis is averaging 12.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.3 blocks for the Tigers. Darrian Wilson is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jackson State.
Lyons is averaging 13.8 points and 1.7 steals for the Jaguars. Jayden Saddler is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Southern.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 60.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.
Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 26.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.