Lucas Williamson had 18 points for the Ramblers (1-1). Cameron Krutwig added five assists.
Furman faces Charleston Southern on the road on Tuesday. Loyola of Chicago takes on Coppin State at home on Tuesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD