The Paladins (13-3, 3-0) led the rest of the way.

Clay Mounce added 10 points, Tre Clark scored 10 with seven rebounds and Alex Hunter had seven point with seven assists for Furman, which had 17 assists on 24 field goals.

Bo Hodges had 12 points for the Buccaneers (13-3, 2-1), whose five-game win streak was broken.

Tray Boyd III, whose 14 points per game entering the matchup led the Buccaneers, was held to 5 points (2 of 10) in 18 minutes.

Furman faces Chattanooga on the road on Wednesday. East Tennessee State matches up against UNC Greensboro on the road on Wednesday.

