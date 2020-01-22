Lyons had six 3-pointers and Bothwell four as the Paladins had 17 treys for the second time this season on 39 attempts. They shot 53.5% overall and had a season-high 30 assists.

Josh Sharkey had 24 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Bulldogs (8-13, 2-5) and Jalen Dupree tied a career high with 23 points plus seven rebounds and three blocks. Brandon Austin scored 13 points.

