MACON, Ga. — Jordan Lyons scored 24 points and the Paladins led throughout in beating Mercer 74-63 on Saturday.

Lyons was 10-of-17 shooting with four 3-pointers. Clay Mounce added 16 points, going 6 of 8, including 4 of 5 from the arc. Matt Rafferty added 12 points, eight rebounds and a steal, leaving him one theft short of the single-season school record of 64 set by Guilherme Da Luz (2002). Furman shot 58 percent and made 12 of 24 from the arc.

The Paladins (18-5, 7-4 Southern) beat the Bears (8-15, 3-8) for the seventh time in a row, including a 71-58 win on Jan. 3.

Lyons scored 11 points in the first half when Furman took a 34-27 lead. Andrew Brown’s 3-pointer began a 10-0 run capped by a Lyons’ 3 for a 66-49 lead with 4:46 remaining. The lead remained in double figures.

Ross Cummings scored 16 points and Ethan Stair and Djordje Dimitrijevic added 10 each for Mercer.

