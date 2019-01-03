Notre Dame’s Arike Ogunbowale (24) drives in on a fast break in front of Pittsburgh’s Cassidy Walsh (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, in South Bend, Ind. (Robert Franklin/Associated Press)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Marina Mabrey scored 20 points, Arike Ogunbowale had 18 and No. 2 Notre Dame routed Pittsburgh 100-44 on Thursday night for its sixth straight victory.

The Fighting Irish (13-1) rolled in their Atlantic Coast Conference opener. Ogunbowale reached double figures for her 35th straight game, and Mabrey added seven assists. Notre Dame used two 21-0 runs in the first and second quarters to lead 60-14 at halftime and reached 100 or more points for the fifth time this season.

Jackie Young had 16 points to become Notre Dame’s fifth starter with 1,000 or more points. Notre Dame shot 52.3 percent and had 24 assists on 34 field goals while holding Pittsburgh (9-6, 0-1) to 26.6 percent (17 of 64) for the game.

Irish coach Muffet McGraw used nine players in the first half and sat her starting five during the fourth quarter.

Jasmine Whitney led Pitt with nine points. The Panthers ended a three-game winning streak.

Pitt scored the first basket of the second quarter before the Irish scored the next 21 points, with Ogunbowale’s jumper from the key making it 53-12 with 4:49 until halftime.

The 14 points by the Panthers were the fewest the Irish have allowed in a half since joining the ACC for the 2013-14 season. Virginia Tech had 11 in an 80-41 loss to Notre Dame on Jan. 24, 2016.

BIG PICTURE

Pittsburgh: The Panthers had overcome deficits of nine points or more in their three victories coming into the game. First-year coach Lance White’s team wasn’t going to do it against the Irish. The Panthers were outshot 53.8-19.4 percent, outrebounded 31-17, had 14 turnovers to Notre Dame’s 5, and 13 personal fouls to Notre Dame’s 2.

Notre Dame: The Irish were averaging 61.2-percent shooting and 25.5 assists (102 assists on 148 field goals) in their last four victories. At halftime, the Irish were 21-of-39 shooting (53.8 percent) after shooting just 47.4 percent (9 of 19) in the second quarter. But they had 15 assists on the 21 field goals. Plus, Jessica Shepard had 10 rebounds and five assists to offset an 0-for-7 shooting performance.

UP NEXT

Pittsburgh: Thursday at No. 9 North Carolina State.

Notre Dame: Sunday at Georgia Tech.

