SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Marina Mabrey scored 20 points to lead four teammates in double figures as No. 5 Notre Dame had four big runs in a 90-50 rout of cold-shooting Georgia Tech on Sunday.

Mabrey hit seven of 10 shots, including 6 of 7 from beyond the arc, and had a team-high five assists. Jackie Young had 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting, Jessica Shepard scored 13 points and Arike Ogunbowale added 12 for the Fighting Irish (21-2, 8-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

The Irish had runs of 8-0, 10-0 and 24-0 over two quarters to take a 54-13 halftime lead and a 9-0 run on three of Mabrey’s 3-pointers to lead 74-30 heading into the fourth quarter.

Elizabeth Dixon had 12 points for Georgia Tech (13-9, 3-6), which shot 21.7 percent (18 of 83) for the game.

The Yellow Jackets led 6-4 early, but Mabrey’s first 3-pointer with 7:38 to go in the first quarter gave the Irish the lead for good. Notre Dame’s first two runs helped to provide a 28-10 lead after the first quarter, and the Irish were six points into a season-long 24-0 run when the second quarter started.

The Yellow Jackets went 11:03 over the two quarters without scoring before Lotta-Maj Lahtinen’s 3-pointer from the corner gave them their only points of the quarter at 2:52. Georgia Tech’s 13 halftime points were the lowest yield by Notre Dame this season.

Young outscored Georgia Tech by herself, scoring 14, while Shepard had 11 and Ogunbowale added 10 in the first half. Notre Dame had 12 assists on 20 baskets, shot 60.6 percent and held Georgia Tech to 5-of-34 shooting (14.7 percent), including 1 of 18 (5.6 percent) in the second quarter.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia Tech: The youthful Yellow Jackets did not look like the same team that dropped a 91-90 heartbreaker Thursday to the same North Carolina team that stunned then-No. 1 Notre Dame 78-73 last Sunday. Freshman Elizabeth Balogun, who had 35 points against the Tar Heels, went 0 for 6 from the field in the first half.

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish hit 24 of their first 40 shots (60 percent) with 15 assists on the baskets. They had entered averaging 20 assists per game, sixth nationally. But the ease of the victory was tempered by sophomore forward Mikayla Vaughn’s knee injury, the same one she had ACL surgery on last season, at 4:04 of the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech: Pittsburgh visits Thursday.

Notre Dame: At Miami on Thursday.

