Louisiana and coach Billy Napier recently agreed to a two-year extension taking him through the 2025 season. ... Miami is 5-0 this season in one-score games and has held a lead in every game. ... The Ragin’ Cajuns’ last bowl win came over Nevada, 16-3, in the 2014 New Orleans Bowl. The last outside Louisiana was a 24-7 victory over Arkansas A&M in the 1944 Oil Bowl in Houston. ... The only other meetings between these teams came in 1991 and 1993. The Redhawks won 27-14 and 29-28. ... Miami is bowl eligible for the third time in four years, something the program accomplished only twice from 2006-15. ... Only Clemson is averaging more yards per rushing attempt than Louisiana’s 6.39. Only Navy and Army have more rushing touchdowns than the Ragin’ Cajuns’ 41.