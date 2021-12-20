Kent State’s run game vs. Wyoming’s defense. The Golden Flashes have been among the best teams in the country running the ball this season, averaging 243 yards per game on the ground. Marquez Cooper has been the leader with 1,080 yards rushing, but he’s one of three runners with more than 600 yards. The Cowboys have allowed 169 yards per game rushing this season and haven’t held an opponent under 160 yards on the ground in the last five games.