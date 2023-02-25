Mack leads Wofford against Chattanooga after 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Chattanooga Mocs (15-15, 7-10 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (15-15, 7-10 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wofford -2; over/under is 149.5 BOTTOM LINE: Wofford hosts the Chattanooga Mocs after B.J. Mack scored 21 points in Wofford’s 87-83 overtime loss to the VMI Keydets. The Terriers have gone 11-4 at home. Wofford is 5-11 against opponents over .500.

The Mocs are 7-10 against conference opponents. Chattanooga is the top team in the SoCon shooting 37.5% from deep. Ashton Smith leads the Mocs shooting 75.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mack averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Jackson Paveletzke is shooting 46.7% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games for Wofford.

Jamal Johnson is averaging 14 points for the Mocs. Jake Stephens is averaging 11.1 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Chattanooga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 4-6, averaging 77.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Mocs: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

