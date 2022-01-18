The Bulldogs are 1-4 in conference matchups. Citadel scores 80.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Larson is averaging 9.4 points and four assists for the Terriers. Mack is averaging 16.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 62.4% over the past 10 games for Wofford.
Jason Roche is shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13.9 points. Hayden Brown is averaging 17.2 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Citadel.
LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.
Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 74.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.
