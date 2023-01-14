Mackenzie and the Idaho State Bengals visit conference foe Montana

Idaho State Bengals (6-11, 3-1 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (8-9, 2-3 Big Sky)
The Bengals are 3-1 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State has a 0-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Bannan is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Aanen Moody is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Montana.
Austin Smellie is averaging 5.9 points for the Bengals. Mackenzie is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games for Idaho State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.
Bengals: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.