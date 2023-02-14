Mackinnon rallies Elon to 70-68 victory over Hampton

ELON, N.C. — Freshman Max Mackinnon scored 18 points and made two free throws with four seconds remaining to rally Elon to a 70-68 victory over Hampton on Monday night.

Mackinnon made 7 of 17 shots with two 3-pointers and handed out five assists for the Phoenix (7-20, 5-9 Colonial Athletic Association). Mackinnon hit from beyond the arc to give Elon a 68-66 lead with 36 seconds left. Jerald Gillens-Butler came off the bench to hit three 3-pointers and score 14. Sean Halloran pitched in with 10 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Torrence Watson grabbed 10 boards and scored five.