Mackinnon rallies Elon to 70-68 victory over Hampton

ELON, N.C. — Freshman Max Mackinnon scored 18 points and made two free throws with four seconds remaining to rally Elon to a 70-68 victory over Hampton on Monday night.
Jordan Nesbitt and Marquis Godwin scored 15 apiece to pace the Pirates (6-21, 3-11), who have lost four straight. Nesbitt added five rebounds and four assists. Russell Dean had 12 points and five assists and reserve Daniel Banister added 11 points and five rebounds. Freshman Kyrese Mullen totaled nine points and 10 rebounds.
Hampton trailed 42-31 at halftime.
