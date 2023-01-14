Maddox scores 18 as Toledo downs Northern Illinois 84-67

DEKALB, Ill. — Dante Maddox Jr. scored 18 points as Toledo beat Northern Illinois 84-67 on Saturday night.
Darweshi Hunter led the way for the Huskies (5-12, 1-3) with 22 points. Kaleb Thornton added 21 points, seven assists and four steals for Northern Illinois. Zarigue Nutter also recorded seven points.
NEXT UP
These two teams both play Tuesday. Toledo hosts Ohio while Northern Illinois visits Miami (OH).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.