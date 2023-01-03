Madlock and Alabama State host UAPB

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-10, 0-1 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (3-11, 1-0 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State plays the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions after Antonio Madlock scored 23 points in Alabama State’s 70-61 victory over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils. The Hornets are 2-0 on their home court. Alabama State ranks fourth in the SWAC shooting 33.1% from downtown, led by Christian McCray shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Golden Lions are 0-1 against SWAC opponents. UAPB ranks eighth in the SWAC shooting 29.6% from 3-point range.

The Hornets and Golden Lions square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashton McClelland averages made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring points while shooting % from beyond the arc. Isaiah Range is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

Shaun Doss is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Golden Lions. Chris Greene is averaging 11.1 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for UAPB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 64.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Golden Lions: 3-7, averaging 62.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

