Madsen leads Utah against Cal after 26-point outing

Utah Utes (9-4, 2-0 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (1-12, 0-2 Pac-12) Berkeley, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal -10; over/under is 128.5 BOTTOM LINE: Utah takes on the California Golden Bears after Gabe Madsen scored 26 points in Utah’s 75-71 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Golden Bears are 1-7 in home games. Cal has a 0-9 record against teams over .500.

The Utes have gone 2-0 against Pac-12 opponents. Utah is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Askew is scoring 16.9 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Golden Bears. Lars Thiemann is averaging 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Cal.

Madsen averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. Branden Carlson is averaging 15.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 1-9, averaging 58.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Utes: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 38.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

