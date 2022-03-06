Atin Wright tied a career high with 28 points for the Matadors (7-22, 3-15), who have lost six straight. Christian Gray added nine rebounds.
The Rainbow Warriors improve to 2-0 against the Matadors this season. Hawaii defeated Cal State Northridge 72-65 on Jan. 27.
