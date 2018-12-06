SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Fletcher Magee poured in 27 points, draining 8 of 12 from long range, and Wofford dominated NAIA’s Kentucky Christian 112-58 on Thursday night.

Magee was 9 of 14 from the floor while pulling down six rebounds. Nathan Hoover added 18 points, Chevez Goodwin had 16 points with 13 rebounds for his first career double-double and Camron Jackson chipped in with 11 points and eight rebounds for the Terriers, who won the rebound battle 55-19.

Wofford (7-3), which has won five of its last six games, jumped out to an 11-0 lead, was up 31-11 midway in the first half and took a 59-30 lead into the break. The Terriers started the second period on a 22-4 run and coasted to the win.

Austin Robinson had 15 points and Kyle Browning 12 with five assists for Kentucky Christian.

