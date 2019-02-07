JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Fletcher Magee scored 11 of his 32 points in overtime on Thursday night and Wofford stayed undefeated in Southern Conference play with a 78-76 win over East Tennessee State.

Magee made 7 of 15 from 3-point range, including the go-ahead 3 that made it 75-73 for the Terriers (20-4, 12-0) with 31 seconds left in the game. Fouled on the shot, Magee missed the extra free throw but made two free throws with eight seconds left to extend the lead to four.

Patrick Good hit his sixth 3-pointer of the game to cut the deficit to 77-76 with 2.2 seconds left. The Buccaneers (19-6, 9-3) fouled Magee, who made the first and missed the second on purpose to run out the clock.

Neither team led by more than six in the game and it was even tighter during the last nine minutes of regulation when neither squad led by more than three.

Bo Hodges rattled home a 3-pointer that tied it for ETSU with 22 seconds left in the second half and Magee missed a pull-up jumper as time expired to send it to overtime.

Cameron Jackson added 20 points and eight rebounds for Wofford, which extended its win streak to 11 games.

Good led the Bucs with 18 points. Jeromy Rodriguez added 15 points and 17 rebounds for the 13th double-double of his freshman season. Hodges also scored 15 points.

