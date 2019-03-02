Wofford guard Donovan Theme-Love (31) calls a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Samford Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Birmingham, Ala. (Julie Bennett/Associated Press)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Fletcher Magee made eight 3-pointers on his way to a season-high 36 points, and No. 24 Wofford beat Samford 85-64 on Saturday.

The Terriers (26-4, 18-0) closed out an unbeaten Southern Conference schedule. They have won 17 in a row heading into the conference tournament.

Samford (16-15, 6-12) lost its fourth straight game.

Magee went 13 for 22 from the field, including 8 of 14 from beyond the arc. He also had four assists and three steals.

Ryan Hoover scored 17 points for Wofford, and Chevez Goodwin had 10.

The Terriers pulled away after carrying a 31-29 lead into halftime. Magee scored 11 of Wofford’s 13 points in the first 3:27 of the second half, extending the Terriers’ advantage to 44-33.

The Terriers made 20 of 30 shots and 9 of 15 3-pointers in the second half.

Josh Sharkey and Robert Allen had 16 points apiece for Samford. Ruben Guerrero scored 12 points.

BIG PICTURE

Wofford: The Terriers hit 14 of 30 from behind the arc, but also scored 24 points in the paint.

Samford: Samford outrebounded Wofford 37-36, but went 1 of 23 from behind the 3-point line.

UP NEXT

Wofford will be the No. 1 seed for the SoCon tourney and play in the quarterfinals next Saturday.

Samford will play in the first round of the conference tournament on Friday.

