SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Fletcher Magee passed Stephen Curry for the Southern Conference record for career 3-pointers with a key jumper late in the game , helping Wofford beat Mercer 78-74 on Saturday night.

Magee had three crucial 3-pointers in the final six minutes. His record-breaker (415) was the last, making it 76-72 with 38 seconds to go.

Magee was fouled on a 3-pointer with 5:34 to go and converted the 4-point play to make it 67-60 for the Terriers (12-4, 4-0). The Bears (5-10, 0-3) rallied to take the lead, but Magee’s 3-pointer that tied the SoCon record with 2:50 left gave Wofford a 72-70 lead and the Terriers never trailed again.

Nathan Hoover made a pair of free throws with 21 seconds left to secure the win for Wofford.

Magee had 20 points and finished 5 of 14 from the arc after making two of his first 10. Cameron Jackson added 16 points and Nathan Hoover scored 12.

Ross Cummings and Djordje Dimitrijevic led Mercer with 21 points each. Ethan Stair added 16 points.

