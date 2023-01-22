Mahaney scores 20 as Saint Mary's tops Santa Clara 77-58

MORAGA, Calif. — Aidan Mahaney scored 20 points as Saint Mary’s beat Santa Clara 77-58 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory.

Mahaney shot 8 for 15 from the floor, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc, for the Gaels (18-4, 7-0 West Coast Conference). Mitchell Saxen had 14 points and five rebounds. Logan Johnson scored 13.