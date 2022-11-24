Mahaney scores 20, Saint Mary's beats Vanderbilt 75-65

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Aidan Mahaney scored 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting, Logan Johnson added 19 points, seven rebounds and eight assists and Saint Mary’s beat Vanderbilt 75-65 Wednesday night in the semifinals of the Wooden Legacy.

Stute hit two 3-pointers in a 9-0 run to open the second half that gave the Commodores their first lead of the game at 36-35 when Lawrence made a layup with 17:23 to play. Saxen answered with a layup 19 seconds later and the Gaels led the rest of the way.